Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Over 100 Feared Dead as Nandadevi Glacier Break in Chamoli's Joshimath Triggers Flash Flood, Rescue Ops Underway
Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Over 100 people are feared dead after Nandadevi glacier broke in Chamoli's Joshimath, triggering flash flood. Several houses near the banks of Dhauliganga river in Reni village were washed away. An ITBP official said that hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have been rushed for rescue operations. NDRF said that they have deployed 200 personnel and more were being airlifted. Water activities like rafting has been stopped in Rishikesh and a flood alert has been issued for Haridwar.
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The Rishiganga project in Rini village of Chamoli may have been damaged due to heavy rains and sudden gush of water. There is also a possibility of flooding in the lower areas of Alaknanda. People residing near the river have been alerted and removed from the area." He further asked people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours as the government is taking all necessary steps.
100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash to ANI
Feb 07, 2021 13:22 (IST)
Two teams of ITBP reach the spot, three NDRF teams have been rushed from Dehradun and 3 additional teams will reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening. SDRF & local administration already at spot: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to ANI on massive flood in Dhauliganga. #Chamolipic.twitter.com/iMtpKQS4mK
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Uttarakhand chief minister and DG, ITBP, over the situation in the state after the Nandadevi glacier broke, leading to flooding. More teams of NDRF are now being airlifted from Hindon.
Feb 07, 2021 13:14 (IST)
Sources say the next one hour is crucial for rescue operations. If the reservoirs downstream can hold the raging water, then the danger reduces. Villages near river downstream are being evacuated. However, casualties are feared of laborers who were working on the dam site. Around 200 -250 ITBP men have been deployed while others are on standby.
Feb 07, 2021 13:12 (IST)
Uttarakhand DGP says that the situation is under control however there are reports of several workers working on the site being washed away
Feb 07, 2021 13:10 (IST)
The UP government has also put all districts on the Ganga river on high alert after the Nandadevi glacier break in Uttarakhand. Continuous monitoring of water levels has been advised. If required, people need to be evacuated and taken to safe place. NDRF, SDRF and PAC Flood Company are been given instructions to be on highest alert.
Feb 07, 2021 13:07 (IST)
After glacier burst in Uttrakhand, UP govt also sounded alert in districts neighbouring the hill state
Feb 07, 2021 13:04 (IST)
Live Updates: A massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath was seen near Reni village, 26 KM from Joshimath where some water body above flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses due to some cloudburst or breaching of reservoir at around 10 AM More details awaited. Casualties feared. Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) men rushed for rescue.
An Uttarakhand native and Maharashtra governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, informed that Rawat was himself going to the disaster-struck area to take stock of the situation. "I pray to Lord Kedarnath and Badrivishal to keep all Uttarakhand residents healthy and safe," he tweeted.
In of the flash flood, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert to all district magistrates, saying that the areas on the Ganga River need to be on high alert and continuous monitoring of water level need to be done 24×7.
मुख्यमंत्री जी ने गंगा नदी के किनारे स्थित सभी जनपदों के जिलाधिकारियों तथा पुलिस अधीक्षकों को पूरी सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं।