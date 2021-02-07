Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Over 100 Feared Dead as Nandadevi Glacier Break in Chamoli's Joshimath Triggers Flash Flood, Rescue Ops Underway

Uttarakhand Floods LIVE Updates: Over 100 people are feared dead after Nandadevi glacier broke in Chamoli's Joshimath, triggering flash flood. Several houses near the banks of Dhauliganga river in Reni village were washed away. An ITBP official said that hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel have been rushed for rescue operations. NDRF said that they have deployed 200 personnel and more were being airlifted. Water activities like rafting has been stopped in Rishikesh and a flood alert has been issued for Haridwar.Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The Rishiganga project in Rini village of Chamoli may have been damaged due to heavy rains and sudden gush of water. There is also a possibility of flooding in the lower areas of Alaknanda. People residing near the river have been alerted and removed from the area." He further asked people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours as the government is taking all necessary steps.