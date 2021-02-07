Uttarakhand CM Says No Flood Situation Anywhere, Have Been Assured of All Help from Centre

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who reached Raini village in Chamoli district, to take stock of the situation after the Nandadevi glacier broke triggering a flash flood in the area, said no additional water flows have been reported at the moment and there is no flood situation anywhere.

He said a disaster was reported at Raini village around 10.45am, affecting two dam sites in Chamoli, following which immediate instructions were issued to take stock of the situation and take emergency measures. State’s disaster response mechanism was also activated.

He said flow from the Tehri dam was stopped to facilitate smooth passage of rising waters on Rishiganga and Alaknanda rivers. “All the villages and low lying areas on the banks were vacated and water flow from Srinagar dam was increased to manage higher water flows due to disaster,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

“Water from the affected site has reached beyond Nandprayag and river was flowing 1 meter above normal levels. No loss has been reported from villages along Alaknanda.”

The CM said the state is receiving all help from the Central government to deal with the disaster, adding the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the situation and has promised all help. “Home Minister AmitShah has sent emergency NDRF teams to affected site,” he added.

He further wrote, “The chief secretary, disaster management department and my own team is at the control centre and monitoring the situation on real time basis and they have been instructed to take all appropriate actions necessary to deal with the emerging situation.”

Stating that there is no cause for panic as of now, he also urged everyone to not believe rumours. “I had cancelled all my programmes and have reached the affected area for first-hand assessment of situation. Chamoli district administration is being helped at all levels of the government.”

“Anyone requiring help can contact following emergency numbers - 1070, 1905 and 9557444486. I thank state’s population in the affected regions for their cooperation and request everyone to maintain calm & not share unverified information on various platforms.”

Rawat said the police, SDRF, Army and ITBP teams “are already doing their best to save lives of the workers at both the construction sites, affected by the disaster.”

Currently teams from @adgpi numbering 100 personnel, including those from engineering task force,250 personnel from @ITBP_official are actively engaged in rescue operations. Army has pressed its 3 choppers into service. Besides Army & ITBP, local police & SDRF is also at the site. 600 personnel from @adgpi & @ITBP_official

are on standby for dealing with any emerging situation. All the rescue teams are doing their best to save lives of missing workers at NTPC (140 nos) & RishiGanga site (17 nos). My prayers are with every missing worker,” Rawat further wrote on Twitter.

“Medical teams have been rushed to the affected site. 30 bed hospital has been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with this emergency. Hospitals in Srinagar, Rishikesh, Jollygrant and Dehradun are on standby. We are doing our best to deal with this disaster.”