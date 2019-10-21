Uttarakhand Forest Guard's Half-eaten Body Found Day After Being Attacked by Tiger
Rajesh Negi was returning from patrolling duty with other forest guards late on Sunday night when the tiger attacked him and dragged him into the forests.
Image for representation.
Pauri: The half-eaten body of a forest guard was recovered from Uttarakhand's Kalagarh forest division on Monday, a day after he was attacked by a tiger, a senior official said.
Rajesh Negi (40) was returning from patrolling duty with other forest guards late on Sunday night when the tiger attacked him and dragged him into the forests, Kalagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Punit Tomar said.
Other members of the patrol party fired in the air to scare away the big cat but to no avail, he said.
According to the DFO, senior forest officials were informed and a search was launched but Negi could not be traced.
His half-eaten body was recovered from the forests near Chaukham after the search was resumed on Monday morning, Tomar said.
Negi's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Mouni Roy Shares Romantic Moment with Salman Khan, Dances to Odhni Song
- ISL 2019-20: Controversy Heats Up Over Kerala Blasters vs ATK After Kerala Coach, Soosairaj Get Involved
- Rohit Sharma Zooms Past Don Bradman's Record, Leaves Cricket Fans Mesmerised
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000