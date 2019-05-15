English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uttarakhand Forest Minister Takes Exception to Foreign Trip of Top Officers Amid Forest Fire Rage
In the letter, Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat stated that the three officials took permission from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat without his knowledge.
Smoke rises after forest fire breaks out (Representational photo)
Loading...
Dehradun: With forest fires raging in Uttarakhand, state Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday took strong exception to the foreign tour of three top forest department officials who went to England other European countries.
In a letter to the Department of Personnel, Rawat has stated that "no due permission" was taken from him for the foreign tour of the three officials and that "no such permission" should be granted to any officer without his prior approval.
Rawat's letter came after the Congress launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying it was sending its top officials to foreign countries at a time when forest fires were spreading fast in the jungles.
The three top officials who went on foreign tours are Principal Conservator and head of Forest Department Jay Raj, Chief Conservator (Kumaon) Vivek Pandey and Conservator (Western Circle Kumaon) Parag Madhukar Dhikate. All the three spent nearly a half a month in foreign countries.
In the letter, Rawat also stated that the three officials took permission from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat without his knowledge. "They went at a time when forest fires were raging. This is not acceptable," the Forest Minister said.
Meanwhile, the total number of forest fire incidents have gone up to 818 with the inferno affecting 1,044 hectares of forest land in the state till Tuesday night.
Forest fire incidents have been reported from all the 13 districts of the state. Almora district is the worst affected as 300 hectares of forest land have been affected there.
Forest fires are a common feature during summers in Uttarakhand where more than 70 per cent of the area comes under forests.
In a letter to the Department of Personnel, Rawat has stated that "no due permission" was taken from him for the foreign tour of the three officials and that "no such permission" should be granted to any officer without his prior approval.
Rawat's letter came after the Congress launched a scathing attack on the state government, saying it was sending its top officials to foreign countries at a time when forest fires were spreading fast in the jungles.
The three top officials who went on foreign tours are Principal Conservator and head of Forest Department Jay Raj, Chief Conservator (Kumaon) Vivek Pandey and Conservator (Western Circle Kumaon) Parag Madhukar Dhikate. All the three spent nearly a half a month in foreign countries.
In the letter, Rawat also stated that the three officials took permission from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat without his knowledge. "They went at a time when forest fires were raging. This is not acceptable," the Forest Minister said.
Meanwhile, the total number of forest fire incidents have gone up to 818 with the inferno affecting 1,044 hectares of forest land in the state till Tuesday night.
Forest fire incidents have been reported from all the 13 districts of the state. Almora district is the worst affected as 300 hectares of forest land have been affected there.
Forest fires are a common feature during summers in Uttarakhand where more than 70 per cent of the area comes under forests.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results