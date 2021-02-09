Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 4 Workers from MP Reported Missing, Family Rushes for Chamoli

As the rescue operations are still underway in flash floods-affected Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, a private company from Madhya Pradesh has reported disappearance of four men who were also working at the severely affected power plant site.

The private company has informed the family members of the missing workers and asked them to reach the flood-affected area. As per the information, these men are missing since the glacier burst.

The missing men of Narwar and Satnawada area, near Gwaliior were named- Bhanu Pratap, Gajendra Pavaiya, Sonu Lodhi and Rakesh Lodhi. The private company had a plant in Chamoli where these workers were employed as welders.

The affected families have already left for Uttarakhand after conveying information about the same at Narwar police station. The private company had earlier worked for Madikheda dam and had employed these youths.

Two power projects NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project have been extensively damaged with scores of laborers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. So far, 16 men were rescued safely from a tunnel in the Tapovan project but about 125 were still missing. As night fell in the ecologically fragile Himalayas and rescue work in the difficult to access areas became more difficult, there were fears they may be dead.