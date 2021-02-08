NDRF & Army Help Rescue Ops in U'khand, Hydro Projects Hit: What We Know So Far

The glacier break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that resulted in an avalanche and huge floods have killed at least 14 people and over 170 people are missing.

The natural disaster, on Sunday morning, ended in flooding in the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga. While thousands have been evacuated, homes have been washed away in the floods. Reports suggest that the hydel projects of Rishiganga and NTPC have sustained severe damage.

Here's what we know so far:

— News18 has learnt that at least 14 bodies were discovered by the the Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) and that 170 people are still missing — 22 from Rishiganga hydro power project and 148 from the the National Thermal Power Corporation's hydro power project that was under construction.

— The ITBP have said that at least five PWD bridges have been washed away.

— ANI reported that the ITBP has rescued 12 workers were rescued from tunnel no 2 and 30 workers were still trapped in tunnel no. 1 near the Tapovan hydro power project.

— Videos tweeted by ANI early on Monday showed rescue operations under way:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: SDRF removes the debris and slush at the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to carry out the further rescue operation. Latest visuals from the site.8 bodies have been recovered in the rescue operation so far.(Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/TSkzSgnI2N — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

— Several hydro power projects in the area were severely damaged by the avalanche and floods. An NTPC spokesperson told The Indian Express, “An avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has damaged a part of our under-construction hydropower project in the region. While rescue operations are on, (the) situation is being monitored continuously with the help (of the) district administration and police."

— Hindustan Times reported that the under-construction Rishiganga project was completely washed away by the flood waters and boulders rolling down from the Raini Village.

— A team of scientists of DRDO-SASE were flown in on Sunday night to Dehradun and left for the Joshimath area for surveillance and reconnaissance, reports said.

— Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the kin of those who have lost their lives.

— NDTV reported that rise in water levels of the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday night forced authorities to suspend rescue operations around the river.

— Messages poured in from across the world with UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson saying, "My thoughts are with the people of India and rescue workers in Uttarakhand as they respond to devastating flooding from the glacier collapse. The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed."

— The spokesperson from the UN Secretary General said, "Secretary-General is deeply saddened by reported loss of life and dozens missing following the glacier burst and subsequent flooding in Uttarakhand. He expresses his deep condolences to families of victims and to people and Government of India."

— Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Twitter, "Devastating news for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following flash flooding in Uttarakhand. Australia stands with one of its closest friends at this very difficult time. "