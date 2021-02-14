News18 Logo

india

News18» News»India»Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Two bodies Recovered from Tapovan Tunnel Week After Disaster, Death Toll Rises to 38
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Two bodies Recovered from Tapovan Tunnel Week After Disaster, Death Toll Rises to 38

Rescue operations underway near Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood (PTI)

The bodies have recovered from the Tapovan tunnel where a massive search and rescue operation has been underway for a week, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, said.

Two bodies were recovered early on Sunday from the Tapovan tunnel after a seven-day rescue operation to reach around 30 people trapped in it after a flashflood-hit Joshimath area of Chamoli district.

The bodies have recovered from the Tapovan tunnel where a massive search and rescue operation has been underway for a week, Chamoli District Magistrate, Swati S Bhadauria, said.  One of the bodies has been identified as that of a man from Narendra Nagar in Tehri district.

Rescue teams have been battling against odds to reach out to the trapped people at the site of the flood-ravaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project.

The district magistrate had said on Saturday that 38 bodies have been recovered so far from the flood-hit areas of Chamoli district while 166 are still missing after the disaster.


