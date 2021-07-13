After IMA Appeal, Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Kanwar Yatra Owing to Third Wave Threat

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year owing to the threat of Covid-19.

The decision comes even as the Uttar Pradesh govt has allowed the yatra from July 25 in spite of concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association’s Uttarakhand chapter had on Monday written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requesting him to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year for public safety in view of a possible third wave of Covid-19. Drawing the Chief minister’s attention to the warnings of medical experts about a third wave of the pandemic in a letter, the IMA’s state secretary Amit Khanna asked him to not allow the proposed Kanwar Yatra to go ahead.

Earlier, green lighting the annual pilgrimage, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had urged that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kanwar Yatra yatra and directed the strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocol. The state government said a negative RT-PCR test report can be made compulsory for pilgrims if required.

The fortnight-long yatra that begins with the onset of the month of Shravan around July 25 and goes on till the first week of August sees crores of Kanwariyas from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh gathering in Haridwar to collect the holy waters of the Ganga. The yatra had been cancelled last year too due to the first wave of Covid-19.

