News18» News»India»Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Party's Decision, Says Trivendra Rawat After Stepping Down; Governor Accepts Resignation
Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: First-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat could be picked as a replacement for Rawat.

News18.com | March 09, 2021, 17:27 IST
Event Highlights

Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Day after he met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after reaching Raj Bhavan, sources said. Maurya has since accepted his resignation but has asked him to continue in the post until his successor has been appointed, sources added.

There were reports that the party has asked him to step down over poor performance.

Addressing the media minutes after leaving the Raj Bhavan, Rawat thanked the saffron party for giving a ‘young worker from a small village’ the chance to be the chief minister.

Mar 09, 2021 17:27 (IST)

BJP Mulls Replacement: Report | With the BJP mulling a change of leadership in Uttarakhand, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister. Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are being seen as two other strong probables for the top post. Sources told PTI the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region. Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister, they added. The central BJP leadership recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushayant Kumar Gautam, to Uttarakhand to get feedback from the party's core group in the state amid reports of discontent against the chief minister. 

Mar 09, 2021 17:16 (IST)

Trivendra Singh Rawat submits resignation from the post of CM to Governor Baby Rani Maurya. (Credits: ANI)

Mar 09, 2021 17:04 (IST)

Uttarakhand Congress to Hold Press Conference After Rawat's Resignation | The Uttarakhand chapter of the Congress Party will address media at5:30 pm today post Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

Mar 09, 2021 16:54 (IST)

Uttarakhand Governor Accepts CM Rawat's Resignation | Governor Baby Rani Maurya has accepted Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation from the post of Uttarakhand Chief Minister. She has asked Rawat to continue as the acting CM till his successor takes charge.

Mar 09, 2021 16:50 (IST)

'Go to Delhi for Your Answer': Rawat After Resignation | On being asked repeatedly at the press conference on the reasons behind his resignation, and those behind it, Trivendra Singh Rawat quipped - "you'll have to go to Delhi for your answer".

Mar 09, 2021 16:41 (IST)

'I Wish My Successor All the Best': Trivendra Singh Rawat Submits Resignation | Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation as Uttarakhand Chief Minister to Governor Baby Rani Maurya, he confirmed in a press conference today. "I have working for long in politics. It has been a golden opportunity for me to serve Uttarakhand. My father was a soldier, I was born in a small village. It was only possible in the BJP that such a humble worker would be given such an opportunity. The party contemplated together and took a decision that I should give this opportunity to someone else. Whoever takes up the post tomorrow, I wish them all the best," he said.

Mar 09, 2021 16:26 (IST)

'BJP Will Not Come Back to Power in 2022': Cong | Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said he could see a change in power happening. "Even the BJP's central leadership has admitted that its present government in the State could not do much. No matter who they bring now, they (BJP) will not come back to power in 2022," he said, reported ANI.

Mar 09, 2021 16:20 (IST)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Submits Resignation | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has submitted his resignation, sources told CNN-News18.

Mar 09, 2021 16:18 (IST)

Rawat Reaches Raj Bhawan to Meet Guv | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has arrived at the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

Mar 09, 2021 16:01 (IST)

Mar 09, 2021 15:49 (IST)

Nadda Speaks to CM Rawat | Sources told CNN-News18 that BJP National President JP Nadda has spoken to Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat ahead of his press conference.

Mar 09, 2021 15:41 (IST)

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat had met BJP leader JP Nadda on Monday. (Credits: ANI)

Mar 09, 2021 15:25 (IST)

Leadership Change in Uttarakhand? CM Trivendra Rawat May Announce Resignation at Presser Shortly

Amid rumours of his resignation, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is expected to address a surprise press conference in Dehradun at 3pm on Tuesday.

Mar 09, 2021 15:24 (IST)

Uttarakhand to Go to Polls Early Next Year | Uttarakhand will go to polls early next year and the incumbent government’s four years will complete on March 18. In between, the political crisis has thrown mega preparations planned to celebrate the four years out of gear.

Mar 09, 2021 15:23 (IST)

Growing Resentment? While the issues of growing resentment among party MLAs and a long overdue cabinet expansion keep raising their heads from time to time, speculations about a leadership change in the state gained momentum after Raman Singh and state party in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam arrived here on Saturday to preside over an unscheduled meeting of the state party’s group. The core group meeting was held at a time when most of the party MLAs and ministers including the chief minister were in Gairsain to attend the important budget session of the state assembly.

Mar 09, 2021 15:22 (IST)

Ministers, MLAs 'Apprehensive' of Rawat's Working Style | Several ministers and MLAs have expressed apprehensions over the working style of CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs, Rawat flew to New Delhi on March 8 after being summoned by the party’s top leadership. The visit came after a sudden meeting of Uttarakhand BJP’s core committee was presided over by the party’s national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister, Raman Singh, on March 6.

Mar 09, 2021 15:21 (IST)

Leadership Change in Uttarakhand? CM Trivendra Rawat May Announce Resignation | Amid rumours of his resignation, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is expected to address a surprise press conference in Dehradun at 3pm on Tuesday, a day after he met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in Delhi. Sources indicated that he might meet the governor around 4pm. BJP state unit chief Bansidhar Bhagat said party legislators will hold a meeting on at 11am on Wednesday. There is a strong buzz that first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat could be picked as a replacement for Trivendra Rawat.

Wishing his successor luck, Rawat refused to divulge any details.

However, on being asked whose decision it was to make him resign, he quipped: “Uske liye apko Dilli jana padega (you will have to go to Delhi to get the answer)”.

First-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, 48, could be picked as a replacement for Rawat. He is at the CM residence.

BJP state unit chief Bansidhar Bhagat said party legislators will hold a meeting on at 11 am on Wednesday.

Several ministers and MLAs have expressed apprehensions over the working style of Rawat. Amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs, Rawat flew to New Delhi on March 8 after being summoned by the party’s top leadership.

