Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Party's Decision, Says Trivendra Rawat After Stepping Down; Governor Accepts Resignation

Uttarakhand Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Day after he met BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya after reaching Raj Bhavan, sources said. Maurya has since accepted his resignation but has asked him to continue in the post until his successor has been appointed, sources added.

There were reports that the party has asked him to step down over poor performance.

Addressing the media minutes after leaving the Raj Bhavan, Rawat thanked the saffron party for giving a ‘young worker from a small village’ the chance to be the chief minister.