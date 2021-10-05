Uttarakhand Govt Extends Covid-19 Curfew Restrictions Until October 19

The Uttarakhand government has extended the curfew restrictions until October 19 even as other states continue to ease norms after the decline in the number of novel coronavirus cases. The government has issued a notification, stating that the restrictions will remain in place till October 19 across the state.

According to media reports, the possibility of a third-wave in India hasn’t been ruled out yet. And therefore, the state government has issued a notice of restrictions and guidelines to be exercised as a cautionary measure. The extended curfew will continue from 6 am on 5 October to 6 am on 19 October.

According to the notification issued by the government, here are the restrictions:

Night curfew will continue as it is i.e. shops and markets will not open after 9 pm.

During marriage ceremonies, only 50% of the venue capacity is allowed.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be operated as per the guidelines set by the State Education Department. Earlier, the curfew restrictions were eased for tourists. If a person is fully vaccinated and has certificates of both doses, he/she could enter the state as a tourist without negative reports of covid. The government offices were also allowed to function at 100% capacity whereas the markets across the state were allowed to remain open from 8 am to 9 pm.

