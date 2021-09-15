Uttarakhand Govt Orders Strict Action Against Police Officers Resisting Transfers

The Uttarakhand government is cracking down on police officers, who are defying orders for transfer or making excuses to avoid them. Many orders for the transfer, long overdue, of police officers were issued on September 4. It finally came to the notice of the police department that the transfer orders were not being carried out and deferred on some pretext or another. The Personnel Department of the state has now declared that strict disciplinary actions will be taken against people who refuse to execute orders.

State Chief Secretary SS Sandhu wrote in a letter addressed to the Personnel Department, “With regard to the transfer order issued on September 4, immediate disciplinary action should be taken against the officers who do not comply with the order."

Many orders of transfers to hilly areas were pending for more than a-year-and-a-half and were approved only earlier this month. Despite the order issued on September 4, many officers are refusing to budge. Some even go to the extent of refusing transfers based on fake medical reports citing various made-up health issues.

According to the news agency ANI, SS Sandhu wrote that if medical certificates are found to be fraudulent, the state medical board should be called in to investigate and take action against the doctors who issued those certificates.

