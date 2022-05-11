Uttarakhand Govt Revises Daily Cap For Char Dham Pilgrims; Read Guidelines Here

The Uttarakhand government has issued new travel guidelines and limitations for the Char Dham Yatra. While visiting the shrines, everyone is asked to follow the new guidelines.

The DGP of Uttarakhand recently stated that if the number of pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra increases, the yatra may get cancelled. The government has restricted the number of pilgrims at each Dham and made yatra registration mandatory.

According to recent reports, the number of visitors has now increased at all four Dhams following the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The number of visitors has been upped by 1000 over the previous day’s limit. According to the revised daily restriction, 5000 pilgrims can now visit Yamunotri every day, 8000 Gangotri, 13000 Kedarnath, and 16000 Badrinath. Previously, there was uncertainty over the daily restriction at each Dham because Dhami stated that there was no limit on May 3 at the opening of the Char Dham Yatra.

The Uttarakhand administration made this decision in response to the growing crowds and disorder during the Char Dham Yatra. CM Dhami told the media that the prescribed number of devotees has been raised in each Dham. Dhami stated that it happens every time that more people arrive in the first few days, and this time, the excitement is greater because the yatra is happening after a two-year delay.

On May 8, the doors of Shri Badrinath Temple were reopened to pilgrims. On the first day, an estimated 20,000 pilgrims entered the temple, whereas an estimated 23,000 people visited Kedarnath Dham on the first day, May 6.

The RTO office said on May 10 that School Buses may be hired and used on Char Dham Routes if the number of pilgrims continues to rise significantly.

