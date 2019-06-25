Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uttarakhand Govt to Move SC on High Court’s Ban on Night Stay in High Himalayan Meadows

State Forest Minister said the ban on camping and night stay in that came last year has badly hit trekking activities and traders associated with adventure sports, causing much concern to the government.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Uttarakhand Govt to Move SC on High Court’s Ban on Night Stay in High Himalayan Meadows
(Photo: Bodhisattva Sen Roy/News18.com)
Loading...

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will soon challenge in the Supreme Court the Uttarakhand High Court's order imposing a ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high Himalayan region.

"We have prepared enough ground to challenge the high court order in the Supreme Court and an appeal against the ban will soon be filed in the apex court," State Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

He said the ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high Himalayan region that came in August 2018 has badly hit trekking activities and traders associated with adventure sports, causing much concern to the government.

Admitting that there was a delay in taking the matter up, Rawat said the process involved coordinating with other departments such as Animal Husbandry and Tourism.

Enough information has been collected and the state government is fully equipped to challenge the high court ban in the Supreme Court, the minister said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram