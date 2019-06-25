Uttarakhand Govt to Move SC on High Court’s Ban on Night Stay in High Himalayan Meadows
State Forest Minister said the ban on camping and night stay in that came last year has badly hit trekking activities and traders associated with adventure sports, causing much concern to the government.
(Photo: Bodhisattva Sen Roy/News18.com)
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will soon challenge in the Supreme Court the Uttarakhand High Court's order imposing a ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high Himalayan region.
"We have prepared enough ground to challenge the high court order in the Supreme Court and an appeal against the ban will soon be filed in the apex court," State Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said in the state Assembly on Tuesday.
He said the ban on camping and night stay in the meadows of the high Himalayan region that came in August 2018 has badly hit trekking activities and traders associated with adventure sports, causing much concern to the government.
Admitting that there was a delay in taking the matter up, Rawat said the process involved coordinating with other departments such as Animal Husbandry and Tourism.
Enough information has been collected and the state government is fully equipped to challenge the high court ban in the Supreme Court, the minister said.
