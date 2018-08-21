English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uttarakhand HC Bans Slaughter in the Open During Bakr-Eid, Animal Sacrifice in Hindu Temples
Taking 'suo motu' cognizance of large-scale slaughter of goats and other animals as part of Eid-ul-Juha celebrations, the division bench ordered that the slaughter of goats, sheep or buffaloes not take place in the open or in public and must be done in slaughter houses only.
Representative image: AFP
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday imposed a ban on slaughter of goats, sheep or buffaloes in the open or in public on the occasion of Eid-ul-Juha directing authorities to ensure it is done only in abattoirs.
Making it clear that the order applied to one and all irrespective of religion, the court also imposed a ban on animal sacrifice inside Hindu temples.
Taking 'suo motu' cognizance of large-scale slaughter of goats and other animals as part of Eid-ul-Juha celebrations, the division bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari ordered that the slaughter of goats, sheep or buffaloes not take place in the open or in public and must be done in slaughter houses only.
The court also directed that the blood and offal should not flow into open drains and nullahs.
The order is directed towards one and all irrespective of any religion, the court said.
"It is directed that on the day of Eid-ul-Juha (Bakr- Eid) no animals including goat/sheep/buffalo shall be sacrificed in an open space, on any public street or any thoroughfare in front of any place of worship," the high court said.
No cow or cow's progeny or any camel shall be slaughtered on the day of Eid-ul-Juha, as per the law, it added.
"It is also directed that blood of animals shall not be permitted to go into drains.
The blood and offal shall not be dumped in any open space throughout the state of Uttarakhand," the court order said.
Municipal corporations, municipal bodies as well as rural and local bodies in the state are directed to remove the remains of sacrificed animals, if any, with due promptitude, it said.
It is clarified that prohibited animals, as defined under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, shall not be sacrificed, the court asserted.
The court also put a ban on animal sacrifice inside Hindu temples.
"No animal shall be sacrificed inside any temple, or in an open space or any public street or thoroughfare by the Hindus," it said.
It ordered that in the larger public interest, prayers shall be made only at the places earmarked by district magistrates or sub-divisional magistrates throughout Uttarakhand.
The state administration is directed to ensure proper safety around the places where prayers are to be offered, it said.
