Uttarakhand HC Orders Mandatory Covid-19 Test for Tourists Visiting Nainital, Mussoorie

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered mandatory COVID-19 test of tourists visiting Nainital and Mussoorie. In an order dated December 9, Acting Chief Justice Ravi Kumar Malimath and Justice Ravindra Maithani of the high court said tourists visiting the two popular tourist towns be tested for coronavirus at the time of entry.

The order to resume testing of tourists comes ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays when large inflow of tourists is expected in Nainital and Mussoorie.

COVID-19 cases have risen in Uttarakhand after the compulsory requirement for tourists to produce a negative RT-PCR report while entering the state was removed in September to boost tourism.