CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Uttarakhand HC Orders Transfer of Haridwar Excise Officer After 9 Died in Hooch Tragedy
1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand HC Orders Transfer of Haridwar Excise Officer After 9 Died in Hooch Tragedy

PTI

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 14:55 IST

Nainital

Several people were also hospitalised after consuming the spurious liquor. (Representational Image)

Several people were also hospitalised after consuming the spurious liquor. (Representational Image)

Nine people had died after consuming illicit liquor in Shivgarh and Phoolgarh villages of Haridwar district recently

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the state government to transfer the District Excise Officer of Haridwar, where nine people had died recently after consuming illicit liquorlliquo

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice R C Khulbe asked the government to ensure the order is complied with within 10 days.

Nine people had died after consuming illicit liquor in Shivgarh and Phoolgarh villages of Haridwar district recently, while several others were hospitalised.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 14, 2022, 14:55 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 14:55 IST