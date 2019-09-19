Uttarakhand HC Says Parents of More than 2 Children Can Contest Upcoming Panchayat Polls But Conditions Apply
The Uttarakhand High Court also ruled that the law apply to only those parents have had a third child or more after July 17 this year.
File photo of Uttarakhand High Court.
A two member bench of the Uttarakhand High Court read down a law which disqualified candidates with more than two children from contesting panchayat elections in the state. The court also ruled that the law applies to only those parents who had a third child or more after July 17 this year.
The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP state government had earlier amended the Uttarakhand Panchayat Raj Amendment Act, 2019, inserting a provision that ensured that candidates with more than two children are disqualified from local body polls.
The court order comes just ahead of the state panchayat elections, the process of filing nominations for which begins on Friday. The court has also said that the law cannot be applied retrospectively.
“We, therefore, read down Section 8(1)(r) and declare that the disqualification from contesting elections to Panchayati Raj Institution, in terms of the said provision, would apply only to cases where persons, having two children or more, have a third child or more after 25.07.2019. The said provision shall not be understood as disqualifying those who already have three or more children before 25.07.2019.” a two member bench of the High Court said in the order.
Congress leader Jot Singh Bisht and others had challenged the provision in the law before the High Court earlier this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Climate Change Advocates are Switching to Solar Panels, Vegan Diets and No Flights
- Moti Bagh: Documentary Film Based on Life of Uttarakhand Farmer Nominated for Oscars
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards