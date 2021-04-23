Uttarakhand Health Dept Busy Replacing Pics of Ex-CM as Patients Await Covid-19 Kits

Savita Upadhyay, a young Yoga teacher suffering from Covid-19 since last three days, has been isolated at home in Dehradun. She has been asking health officials to provide a Covid-19 kit which the department has claimed is being given to those in home isolation.

“After several attempts, a medicine kit finally reached today (Friday). In the meantime, my husband, who is also Covid positive, ordered necessary medicines from market to treat ourselves. How long would one wait?" Savita, sounding distressed, told News18 over the phone.

Like Savita, hundreds of patients in Dehradun and elsewhere have been waiting to get a Covid-19 medical kit as promised by the health department. The case of Bharti Bisht, another Covid patient is no different. She also kept on waiting for a medical kit like Savita.

Interestingly, it has been found that the delay in distribution of kits has been “intentional" as thousands of Covid-19 kits were prepared during the tenure of erstwhile chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and they prominently carried his photo. However, in dramatic turn of events last month, Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh as the chief minister.

New Covid-19 kit with a message on vaccination. (Image: News18)

Apparently, the department did not realised that carrying the photo of ex-CM could get them in trouble until some patients like one Arun Sharma of Rishikesh pointed out the goof up on social media.

“Obviously, the photo of ex-CM came as an embarrassment for the department and it was communicated to higher officials," accepted a health department official requesting anonymity. The department has now woken up to the surge in Covid-19 patients and subsequently a sea of complaints that kits are not reaching them.

On Friday, many Anganwadi workers were tasked to paste Covid vaccination message over the photo of the former chief minister. One worker, Sudha, said it takes nearly 4-5 minutes to affix a new photo. She said the entire task could take another 3-4 days as hundreds of kits have been piled up. After repeatedly trying to reach the concerned officials, no response was received.

Aganwadi workers busy pasting new photos on the kits. (Image: News18)

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Covid single-day tally reached at 4,339 on Friday with Dehradun registering maximum 1,605 cases. A total of 49 patients also died in different hospitals of the state.

