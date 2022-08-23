Uttarakhand Jobs Scam: How a Cook-Turned-Kingpin Set Up Pyramid Selling of Exam Papers to Mint Crores

Political temperatures in Uttarakhand have been soaring since the state’s Special Task Force (STF) busted what is believed to be the biggest recruitment scam in the hill state’s 22-year existence. So far, the STF has arrested 22 people accused of ‘fixing’ government jobs for money. On Tuesday, the STF sought three-day custody of two accused, including the kingpin named Hakam Singh.

The STF had filed an FIR into the case on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on July 22 and two days later arrested six accused. Using the leads gathered from the arrested accused, the STF made a series of arrests from different locations, including Dehradun, Ramnagar, Saharanpur and Lucknow.

“We cannot say when the probe will conclude since we are getting new leads and moving further ahead,” said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (STF).

The Scam

In December last year, as the state was gearing up for Assembly elections, a group of government school teachers, lower judicial staff in district courts and the Secretariat, an engineer, a coaching institute owner and others were busy planning their illicit operation. The group allegedly rigged a competitive exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSC) for 916 vacant positions in various government departments.

Sources in the STF said a candidate was asked anything between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The accused allegedly collected more than Rs 10 crore by selling the examination papers. The whole process was reportedly similar to chain marketing or pyramid selling, wherein a candidate who bought the paper further sold it to other candidates.

Around 1.60 lakh unemployed youth appeared for the recruitment examination in December, but soon, some of them learnt that the final selection had been corrupted by the exchange of money.

“We ran from pillar to post to complain about the widespread irregularities. Last month, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took cognisance of our complaint and ordered a probe,” said Bobby Panwar, who heads an organisation for the rights of unemployed youth.

The government hasn’t yet decided on cancelling the examination.

The Players and MO

The scam was allegedly masterminded by Hakam Singh, who started out as a cook but rose to become a high-flying politician with ‘big contacts’. Singh allegedly sourced the question paper from a printing press in Lucknow.

Candidates who paid for the paper were reportedly called to three locations — Dehradun, Dhampur in UP, and a resort near Jim Corbett Park. The candidates were given the answer keys and told to memorise the answer serially. They were then dropped at examination centres.

Government school teachers were reportedly paid off to solve the question paper, while a government engineer arrested from Saharanpur worked as a ‘broker’ who would hunt for new ‘clients’. A police gunner, two personal staff members of Secretariat officials, university employees and staff of district courts were also allegedly involved and arrested by the STF.

CM Dhami has said the government won’t spare the guilty in the recruitment scam. In his latest move, Dhami ordered the STF to investigate two more competitive examinations conducted by the UKSSSC in the last two years. The opposition Congress has, meanwhile, demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court claiming the “big fish” are still at large.

