Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Yatra Halted Due to Heavy Rains; Orange Alert Issued

The Uttarakhand government halted the Kedarnath Yatra after an orange alert was issued due to incessant rains since Monday morning. The Rudraprayag district administration has stopped 5,000 people from Guptkashi and has also halted helicopter services in view of heavy rains, Pramod Kumar, CO Rudraprayag told ANI.

After the orange alert was issued due to incessant rain since morning, we stopped devotees on foot and have been urging them to return to their hotels, he said. Pilgrims have been advised not to hike to the temple for now and stay safe, he said.

An orange alert is on for tomorrow as well, he added.

An extra-tropical weather system approaching from north Pakistan led to formation of rain-bearing clouds that brought showers to parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh early on Monday. According to the weather office, thunderstorms occurred at several places in Uttarakhand, while most parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and isolated places in Rajasthan received rainfall.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(Win inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.