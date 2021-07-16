Uttarakhand Lags Behind In Vaccination Drive, Here's Why Only 13% Adult Population is Immunised

Despite all the government campaigns encouraging vaccination, the drive has experienced a remarkable slowdown in Uttarakhand. According to recent data, the state has a population of about 77 lakhs, but in the last few months (five and a half), only 13 percent of adults, i.e. one million people have been vaccinated. A report said that Haridwar, the district with the most population, has only 7.7% of its populace vaccinated.

Out of a population of 15.7 lakh adults in Haridwar, only 1.2 lakh people have received the jab. In Udham Singh Nagar, around 97,000 have been vaccinated out of 14 lakh adults.

The officials involved in the vaccination drive say that the slow delivery of vaccines has caused this slowdown in administration of jabs, according to a Times of India report.

Owing to this fact, experts fear that in case of a third wave a large number of people in the state will be at high risk of infection. Haridwar Chief Medical Officer SN Jha said, “Earlier people were being misled about the vaccine, but now the slow process is due to the limited number of doses which are available.”

Till now, about 50 lakh doses have been supplied to Uttarakhand, but still, about 28 lakh people have not yet received even the first dose.

Bageshwar and Uttarkashi have the best figures in terms of vaccination so far. In these districts, till July 12, about 23% adults have been vaccinated. In other districts the inoculation rate is not that encouraging. In other districts the vaccination coverage is 17.2% in Chamoli, 13.6% in Pithoragarh, 16.7% in Dehradun, and 14.6% in Tehri.

State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has assured that 20 lakh vaccines will be available every month. Everyone will be vaccinated by the end of December, he assured.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here