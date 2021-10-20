Uttarakhand Landslips: 92 Out of 96 Stranded People from Karnataka Safe

As many as 96 people from Karnataka are stranded in Uttarakhand following heavy floods and landslides, of which 92 are confirmed safe, an official said. According to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Manoj Rajan, arrangements have been made to bring those who are confirmed safe.

He said that among the four people about whom the KSDMA has no information as of now three are marooned in Badrinath and are incommunicado. “We have no information about them because they are not reachable due to connectivity issue. We hope they too are safe," Rajan told PTI.

The fourth missing person from Karnataka is a soldier with the Border Security Force (BSF) and the BSF control room has been informed about it, the official said. He added that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) received 10 calls.

