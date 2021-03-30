Uttarakhand Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Must for Visitors from 12 States Ahead of Kumbh Mela

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory for people coming from a dozen states to furnish negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours on arrival.

Issuing the advisory, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said the restriction would apply to those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and trains from April 1.

People coming from these states, including those residing in Uttarakhand, shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines of the Home Affairs and the Health ministries and that of the state government, the advisory said.

Violations will be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemics Act, 1897, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances, the advisory said.

The district administration shall make arrangements for random COVID-19 testing at the airport, railway stations and all border check posts, it added.

If any inbound person is found positive for COVID-19, prevailing standard operating procedure shall be followed for further care, the advisory said.

However, there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential services and goods, it stated. Along with this, the February 26 order regarding the “SOP for prevention and control of COVID-19 during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2021 at Haridwar” shall be strictly followed, the official added.