Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's Son Among Two Killed in Car-Truck Collision, Another Injured

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday after his car collided with a truck near Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

According to reports, the accident took place at 3 am when Ankur was traveling to Gorakhpur to attend a friend's wedding. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another person, a Gorakhpur resident and a relative of Ankur's friend, was also killed while another acquaintance was grievously injured.