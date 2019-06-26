Take the pledge to vote

Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's Son Among Two Killed in Car-Truck Collision, Another Injured

The accident took at 3 am when Ankur Pandey was traveling to Gorakhpur to attend a friend's wedding. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

June 26, 2019
Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's Son Among Two Killed in Car-Truck Collision, Another Injured
Another person, a Gorakhpur resident and a relative of Ankur's friend, was also killed while another acquaintance was grievously injured. (Image : ANI)
New Delhi: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday after his car collided with a truck near Faridpur in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

According to reports, the accident took place at 3 am when Ankur was traveling to Gorakhpur to attend a friend's wedding. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Another person, a Gorakhpur resident and a relative of Ankur's friend, was also killed while another acquaintance was grievously injured.

