No Denim or T-Shirts in Office, Sends Wrong Message to Masses: Uttarakhand DM Issues 'Dress Code'

In a first, a district magistrate (DM) in Uttarakhand has issued an order asking employees not to wear denim and T-shirts during office hours. The DM in the order said it does not look good that employees and even some officials attend meetings sporting denim and T-shirts.

“It has come to my notice that some district-level employees and officials are sporting denim and T-shirts and also attending meetings of senior officials. This doesn’t look decent for a government servant,” Bageshwar DM Vineet Kumar said in his order.

The DM further mentioned that wearing denim and tee shirts not only sent a “wrong message” to the masses, but also tarnished the image of the office.

“It is, therefore, ordered that employees attend office in decent formal clothes. The concerned heads (officials) should ensure the implementation of the order else action would be taken,” stated the DM in his order issued to the heads of departments in Bageshwar district.

Bageshwar is perhaps the first district in Uttarakhand where a “dress code” will be implemented. Nevertheless, a few years ago, a DM of Udham Singh Nagar had also issued a similar order but was transferred within hours before the order could be implemented.

The employees’ union have welcomed the move. Deepak Joshi, president of Uttarakhand Secretariat (Employees) Union, said they had urged employees to dress decently.

“Some followed our suggestion but some did not. However, at the state secretariat, many senior officials have been spotted wearing tees and denim,” he added.

Back in Bageshwar district, employees have preferred to be silent about the “dress code”, at least for the time being.

