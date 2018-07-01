GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Death Toll Rises to 47 as Overloaded Bus Falls Down 200-Metre Gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri District

The bus was travelling from Bhoun to Ramnagar when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into gorge near Pipli-Bhoun Motor Marg. Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said that number of casualties are expected to rise.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2018, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dehradun: At least 47 people were killed when an overloaded private bus they were travelling in fell down a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday morning.

Eleven others were injured, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said. The incident occurred near Gween village in the district when the bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge.

However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.



DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said, rescue operations are being carried out by the police and SDRF personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.

Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.

Rawat announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths on Twitter and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.



Also Watch

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery