Death Toll Rises to 47 as Overloaded Bus Falls Down 200-Metre Gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri District
The bus was travelling from Bhoun to Ramnagar when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into gorge near Pipli-Bhoun Motor Marg. Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said that number of casualties are expected to rise.
Eleven others were injured, Pauri Superintendent of Police Jagat Ram Joshi said. The incident occurred near Gween village in the district when the bus, on its way to Ramnagar, fell into the 200-metre-deep gorge.
However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.
Death toll in Nainidhanda accident rises to 47. 11 people have been injured in the accident where a bus fell down a gorge in Pauri Garhwal district's Nanidhanda earlier today. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/7g63BqqKTv— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2018
DIG Garhwal range Sanjay Gunjyal said, rescue operations are being carried out by the police and SDRF personnel, while senior officials have rushed to the spot.
Governor KK Paul and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed the district administration to extend all help to the injured and the kin of the deceased.
Rawat announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.
पौड़ी जिले के धूमाकोट के पास बस दुर्घटना का समाचार सुन कर गहरा दुख हुआ है; मैंने जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल राहत पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिये हैं। स्थानीय प्रशासन, पुलिस व एसडीआरएफ बचाव कार्य में जुट गए हैं और सभी ज़रूरी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं ।— Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) July 1, 2018
मृतकों के आश्रितों को 2-2 लाख रुपए, घायलों को 50-50 हजार रुपए की त्वरित आर्थिक सहायता राशि अविलम्ब उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। आवश्यक होने पर घायलों को उपचार के लिए देहरादून लाने के लिए हेलीकॉप्टर का भी प्रयोग किया जाएगा।— Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) July 1, 2018
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री श्री @rajnathsingh जी को दुर्घटना के बारे मे अवगत कराया है। उन्होंने हर प्रकार की मदद का भरोसा दिया है।— Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) July 1, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths on Twitter and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 1, 2018
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
