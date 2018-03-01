Uttarakhand PCS-Judicial 2016 Results Declared at ukpsc.gov.in, Poonam Todi Tops the Civil Judge (JD)

Uttarakhand Provincial Civil Services (PCS-Judicial) Civil Judge Examination 2016 results have been declared by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on its official website - ukpsc.gov.in.UKPSC had organized the written examination from 30th November 2017 till 2nd November 2017, and the interview was conducted on 26th and 27th February 2018, earlier this week. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:– Visit the official website - http://ukpsc.gov.in– Click on Results/Answer Keys tab on the left sidebar– Click on the notification that reads,Result, Cut off marks and Candidate marks of Uttarakhand Civil Judge (J.D.) Exam-2016– Click on, “Click here for result” to check the final result– Download the result and take a printout for further reference- http://ukpsc.gov.in/files/scan0001_291.pdfAs per the result Poonam Todi topped the Uttarakhand Civil Judge (J.D.) Exam-2016, followed by Pallavi Gupta who stood second and Urvashi Rawat who grabbed the third position. “I’ve worked really hard for this. My family has supported me in every step. My father is an auto-driver but he never let financial constraints come in my way. I will perform my duties honestly. I would like to tell all parents to let their daughters study too,” stated Poonam Todi who did her Masters in Commerce and LLB from DAV College Dehradun and LLM from Tehri.Candidates can also check their marks in Computer, Main Exam and Interview via other result links given on the above page.