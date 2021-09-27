Uttarakhand Plans to Promote 13 New Trekking Routes Connecting 70 Virgin Tourism Spots

On World Tourism Day on Monday, the Uttarakhand tourism department unveiled a forward-looking plan to promote 13 new trekking routes that would connect more than 70 virgin tourism spots. Post-covid tourism industry gradually recovering in the hill State. The department plans to aggressively market Uttarakhand to niche tourists looking for new offerings. As international tourism has almost come to a standstill, the focus is on domestic tourists, particularly from metro cities.

The department has shortlisted some of the new trekking destinations – Panchkoti to New Tehri, Auli to Gaursu, Munsyari to Khaliya top, Kaddukhal to Surkunda and Thuligad to Punyagiri temple. The picturesque villages falling on these treks will be a great asset, feel stakeholders.

Uttarakhand is known for several celebrated tourist destinations such as Nainital, Mussoorie, Kausani, Lansdowne, Auli, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Corbett National Park among others. The Char Dham – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri also attract a large number of ‘religious tourists’.

Nevertheless, in the last few years, demand for such tourists spots has boomed which are lesser-known. But the issue is the places lack basic amenities.

Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said the new 13 trekking routes will connect beautiful villages where tourists can stay in tents and homestays. And for this, proposals have been invited from the locals to develop facilities.

“We have received some 40 applications from the local entrepreneurs wishing to develop basic amenities and homestays for the guests. In a bid to promote homestays, we are providing subsidies – Rs 60,000 on preparing every single room,” he told News18.

Tourism is one of the major revenue earning sectors in the hill State which involves lakhs of people directly or indirectly. The industry has welcomed the idea with some riders.

Praveen Rangar, who himself is a trekker and tour organiser, said the idea to promote and open new destinations sound promising. Though he warns “tourism department should not leave the idea midway as it had done in past”.

