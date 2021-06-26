Uttarakhand Police Memo for Subordinates: Protect Apple Tree from Monkeys or Face Action

An inter-departmental memo issued by a Uttarakhand police official asking subordinates to protect an apple tree from monkeys, or else facing action, has left senior officials baffled.

A memo dated June 14, issued by the Circle Officer (CO) of Pauri Garhwal on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office of the Garhwal range has gone viral. The memo reads: “An apple tree stands in the residential premises of the DIG residence. The security guards deployed at the residence shall make all efforts to protect trees. They should do the needful else action will be taken against them”.

The Circle Officer of the Pauri city, Pradeep Tamta, when contacted said that he issued the memo after a visit to the DIG residence.

“Monkeys create menace in Pauri. I saw several simians around the residence where an apple tree is flowering. I, therefore, thought of issuing a memo,” said Tamta.

The DGP of the Garhwal range, Neeru Garg, has an office at Pauri – the divisional headquarters of the Garhwal range. But she operates from the Dehradun camp office. The DGP said she never gave instructions to protect any tree as the memo reads.

“I have ordered an inquiry. The senior superintendent of Pauri will probe how the order was issued in my name and who was behind making the memo viral,” Neeru Garg told News18.

