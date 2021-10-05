Uttarakhand Police Penalise Tourists for Breaking Covid-19 Guidelines, MV Act

The Uttarakhand Police are heavily penalising tourists gathering on the river beds with family and friends on weekends. The police are penalising them for partying near river beds or gathering on roads and breaking Covid-19 guidelines.

The Raipur Police have formed special teams to check people breaking rules and regulations under Mission Maryada - a special campaign launched by Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. The Raipur Police keep a watch on weekend holidaymakers gathering at various tourist spots and prevent these places from getting overcrowded.

According to Raipur Police, several tourists from outside the state come to Raipur and enjoy their holidays but do not follow Covid-19 norms and other safety guidelines.

“Many tourists gather near the river bed in large numbers violating Covid-19 norms or consuming alcohol. Currently, several rivers are flowing above their normal water level and it can be dangerous for people enjoying their holidays on the river beds,” said a police officer stationed at Raipur police station.

The officer further added, “During monsoon, the water level of rivers rises suddenly. In such a scenario, major accidents like drowning and stampede like situations can happen due to overcrowding. Coronavirus numbers have decreased but numbers can increase if people do not follow proper social distancing,” added the officer.

The officer added that to curb any untoward incident, police teams penalised people not following Covid-19 norms and other rules in Sahasradhara Road and Maldevta area.

According to reports, the police Sunday fined around 212 tourists for breaking various rules. The police fined 42 people under the Police Act, 36 vehicles were fined for violating the Motor Vehicle Act, 90 people were fined for not wearing masks and 38 people were fined under the COPTA Act. The Raipur Police have also seized five vehicles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.