Uttarakhand Police Send Body of its Cop 'Wrapped in Bedroll' to His Native Village

In what has been termed as in insensitive move, Uttarakhand police sent the body of its own official to his family wrapped in a bedroll. The already grief-stricken family reportedly got very upset by the insensitivity shown by the state police officials.

Ganesh Nath, a constable hailing from the Garuda Rampur area of Bageshwar district, was posted in Nainital. He was deployed on Kumbh Mela duty in Rishikesh and lived in a hotel room in the Raiwala area. His body was found lying in a car on March 28 in the area. The postmortem report revealed that Nath suffered a heart attack, leading to his death.

After post-mortem at AIIMS in Rishikesh, the body was handed over to the Kumbh Mela administration. On March 30, when his body reached Garuda, the family was shocked to find the body was wrapped in a bedroll instead of a coffin.

Devendra Goswami, a resident of Bageshwar, said the body was largely decomposed as it was wrapped in a bedroll for three days. The condition of the body was such that no one, including the family members, could look at it.

Locals termed the incident as shameful. The villagers said when the bodies of soldiers are brought to their ancestral village after several days of their death the body remains safe, but the Uttarakhand police could not even provide a coffin to its own personnel.

The DIG law and order and police headquarters spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharane has, however, denied that the body was sent in a bedroll. As per DIG Bharane, the body was transported with full respect but there is a possibility that it may have decomposed due to the heat.