Uttarakhand Police to Probe Case of Another Girl Who Went Missing from Vantara Resort

The murder of 19-year-old receptionist has opened a fresh angle into the probe against ‘Vantara’ resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. There is a buzz that another girl went missing from the infamous ‘Vantara’ resort where 19-year-old used to work as a receptionist.

The top cop of Uttarakhand said though they haven’t received a formal missing complaint DIG of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been told to probe the “missing angle” of a girl.

“The SIT has been asked to probe this angle (of missing girl) too. I appeal to locals to tip off if they have anything related to the missing girl” Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police told News18.

Dinesh Bhatt, a local from the village where the resort is located in the Ganga Bhogpur area of Rishikesh said the activities in the resort have been ‘suspicious’. “We have heard about a girl who used to work in the resort and later went missing,” he seconded.

In the first case, the 19-year-old girl joined the resort on September 1 and went missing on September 18. Her body was recovered from a Ganga canal on September 22. Police arrested three accused on charges of killing her. One of the prime accused Pulkit Arya is the owner of the resort that was partially bulldozed on the night of September 23 and the next day it was set on fire by the agitated protestors.

Meanwhile, a couple from Meerut who worked at the resort for nearly two months during June-July this year revealed disturbing details. The husband-wife worked in different roles. The lady who doesn’t want to be identified spoke to a section of the media.

“I worked as a receptionist while my husband looked after housekeeping. The resort was a mysterious place. Several clients would bring girls and I was told not to keep their records” she was quoted as saying.

The former receptionist alleged Pulkit would keep a ‘wrong eye’ on her. “One day I was told to serve food late at night to Pulkit when he was drunk. One employee told me not to do so. This made Pulkit very upset.”

The couple fled one night from the resort when they felt it was not a safe place to stay. “Somehow I was safe because my husband was with me” she added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here