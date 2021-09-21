Uttarakhand Power Employees Begin Strike From Tuesday Over 14-Point Demand

It could be a tough time for the residents of Uttarakhand as the power sector employees have announced to go on a strike from Tuesday. The employees of the three energy corporations of Uttarakhand will be on strike for three days from September 21-23 over the non-fulfillment of several demands.

Electricity consumers across the state are likely to face problems as no repair work will be done and no new installation will be carried out by the employees. The employees have decided to be on a tools and pen down strike for three days.

This is, however, not the first time the workers have been agitating for their demands. Earlier the employees have protested several times asking the government to consider their 14-point demand. These employees had earlier held a strike on July 26, but relented after the assurance that the demands will be met within one month. However, since their demands were not met even after almost two months they have resorted to strike again.

During the strike period (from September 21 to 23) the employees will not carry out any field work and office work as a part of the tools and pen down strike. Speaking to the media, Sandeep Sharma, the president of the Junior Engineers’ Organization, said that in case the government fails to accept their demands soon, the organisation will go on strike again on October 6. The 14-point demands include grade pay, removal of pay discrepancy, equal pay for equal work and timely promotion.

