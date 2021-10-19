Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: 11 Killed in 2 Days, Several Stranded as Heavy Rains Batter State; PM Modi Dials CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: Rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where three people were reported to have been killed in Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal district, while the entire the entire area of Ramgarh’s Talla has been submerged in rain water. People have reached their rooftop and are seeking help. Some reports said that the Badrinath highway had been blocked in Chamoli district on Monday due to falling debris following heavy rainfall.

The authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. In Lansdowne, the labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

They had been engaged in a hotel construction work in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said. Meanwhile, Chardham pilgrims who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday have been asked not to proceed further till the weather improves, while operation of vehicles for the Himalayan temples has been suspended temporarily.

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat here to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways.

He appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises. They are staying in safe locations spread across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

Here are Latest Updates:

• It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday night but the Mandakini river is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe. Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told PTI.

• Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed on their journey till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said. Around 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday have returned while the rest are lodged in safe locations.

• Many of them have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precautionary measure, Rudraprayag disaster management officer N S Singh said. The Chardham Devasthanam Board said the yatra has been temporarily halted for the sake of safety of pilgrims in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Uttarakhand meteorological department for October 17-19.

• The peaks beyond Badrinath and Kedarnath received light snowfall, whereas the lower areas in Chamoli district were lashed by continuous showers. Rain continued in Uttarkashi and Dehradun as well. The Gangotri and the Yamunotri dham in Uttarkashi district also received heavy snowfall on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.