Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: Toll Rises to 34, 5 Missing; CM Dhami Announces Rs 4L Ex-gratia for Victims

Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: Rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where 34 people have been killed so far since yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding that five people still remain missing. The CM said Rs 4 lakh compensation would be provided to families of the deceased, and those who lost their houses would be given Rs 1.9 lakhs.

The inclement weather has resulted in devastating scenes in the states, as the entire area of Ramgarh’s Talla has been submerged in rain water. People are missing in Nainital was cut off, which has been cut off from the rest of the state with three roads leading to the popular tourist spot blocked due to a series of landslides.

Some reports said that the Badrinath highway had been blocked in Chamoli district on Monday due to falling debris following heavy rainfall.

The authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. In Lansdowne, the labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

They had been engaged in a hotel construction work in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said. Meanwhile, Chardham pilgrims who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday have been asked not to proceed further till the weather improves, while operation of vehicles for the Himalayan temples has been suspended temporarily.

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat here to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways.

He appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises. They are staying in safe locations spread across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

Here are Latest Updates:

• Incessant rainfall in North Bengal has caused landslides at various places disrupting traffic movement on key roads even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of West Bengal moved to Bihar. Road connectivity between Siliguri and Sikkim-Kalimpong snapped at around 2 pm on Tuesday after a landslide on NH 10 in the 29th Mile area of Kalimpong, some 40km from Siliguri prompting both city authorities to restrict the movement of goods vehicles. Small vehicles were diverted to Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo. The road in Darjeeling which was completely blocked saw traffic slowly trickling by evening. READ MORE

• It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday night but the Mandakini river is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe. Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told PTI.

• Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said today that around 80-100 people went to Uttarakhand from Gujarat for the Chardham Yatra. Out of them, six people are stranded in Badrinath and Kedarnath, he said, adding that due to heavy rainfall helicopters can’t reach the spots, so authorities are waiting for better weather conditions. He said that some people are trapped in Joshimath due to landslides, and that Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel spoke to Uttarakhand CM on the current situation. Both States are working together to evacuate people as soon as possible, Trivedi added.

• Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chowhan has said that unseasonal rains are wreaking havoc in the state, and paddy crops of thousands of acres have been damaged. The CM has ordered a survey to assess the damage to farmers.

• Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed on their journey till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said. Around 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday have returned while the rest are lodged in safe locations.

• Many of them have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precautionary measure, Rudraprayag disaster management officer N S Singh said. The Chardham Devasthanam Board said the yatra has been temporarily halted for the sake of safety of pilgrims in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Uttarakhand meteorological department for October 17-19.

• The peaks beyond Badrinath and Kedarnath received light snowfall, whereas the lower areas in Chamoli district were lashed by continuous showers. Rain continued in Uttarkashi and Dehradun as well. The Gangotri and the Yamunotri dham in Uttarkashi district also received heavy snowfall on Monday.

