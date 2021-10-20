Uttarakhand Rains: Stranded Pilgrims, Tourists Being Charged Heavily For Food, Water

Thousands of tourists, as well as the pilgrims on the “Char Dham Yatra", are now stuck in Uttarakhand even as it continues to rain heavily in the state. On top of that, now there are reports that the locals are demanding exorbitant money from the tourists in exchange for food and water. For example, a plate of food, which usually costs Rs 50, is being sold for Rs 500. The minister in charge Satpal Maharaj, too, received complaints that the travellers stuck on the way to Kedarnath Yatra are being sold food and water at a very high rate. The Minister has issued strict orders against these practices.

The DM of Rudraprayag has been instructed to register a case against anyone indulging in such practices. Thousands of tourists are also stuck in Nainital. Following the rains and landslides, the debris from mountains has fallen on the roads blocked them. The administration is constantly appealing to tourists to return to their hotels. There is a jam on the roads because of the vehicles and people have been stuck for hours without food and water. Since so many people are stranded, the administration is now trying to arrange food and water for them. Nine main roads of the districts have been blocked and the water on the roads is constantly increasing.

Till now 27 people have died in Uttarakhand due to rains. At least 21 people died on Tuesday itself. What is scarier is that according to the administration, there is a possibility of an increase in the death count because 10 people were still missing in the Nainital district. The weather department, reporting the last 24 hours, said that rains in Kumaun Anchal in the last 24 hours broke the record of 124 years. In some parts of Kumaun, about 500 milli meters of rain was registered. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that rains and landslides have caused heavy damage to infrastructure as well.

