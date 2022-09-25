Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder LIVE Updates: Autopsy Shows Victim Died of Drowning, Had Blunt-Force Trauma; AAP, Cong Attack BJP

Live now
Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government came under attack from the opposition after BJP leader’s son was arrested for allegedly murdering 19-year-old in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand. Despite assurances of strict action, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced holding a protest at the BJP headquarters in Delhi and Congress demanding PM Modi’s apology to the nation. Read More
DIG PR Devi, SIT In-charge of the Uttarakhand receptionist murder case said that the victim’s WhatsApp chats, that have surfaced, are also being probed.
After the body of the 19-year-old receptionist was recovered from the Chilla Barrage in Rishikesh, the locals gathered at the Uttarakhand resort where the victim worked and set the property on fire. The resort was earlier demolished by the state government on Friday night.
The Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday expelled Vinod Arya and Ankit Arya- the father and brother of main accused Pulkit Arya, who was arrested for receptionist’s murder in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district. The party’s media incharge Manveer Chauhan said on Saturday that action has been taken against Vinod Arya and Ankit on the orders of state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt. Vinod Arya, a party leader from Haridwar, has formerly served as a chairman of the Uttarakhand Mati Board with a state minister’s rank. Pulkit’s brother Ankit is the vice president of state OBC Commission.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the father of the 19-year-old receptionist on the phone to commiserate with him and assure him of an impartial and speedy probe in his daughter’s murder. Sharing the information in a tweet Dhami said the sternest action will be taken against the guilty which will prove to be a deterrent for criminals who commit such crimes.
After a BJP leader’s son and two others were arrested for allegedly murdering a female receptionist in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district, the police have come across text messages between the victim and her friend which reveals the incidents that led to the crime. The victim was reportedly talking to Deep Pushp, who befriended her on social media. Police have found an audio clip and text messages between the two which reveal the events that eventually led to the receptionist’s murder. READ MORE
Who knew it would be her first and last job, said the aunt of a murdered 19-year-old girl whose body was fished out of the Cheela canal in Rishikesh on Saturday, triggering anger among locals who attacked her alleged killers and vandalised the resort where she worked. The girl worked as a receptionist at a resort in Bhogpur and was murdered for allegedly refusing to provide “special services” to the guests. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, the key accused in the case and son of expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two of his employees have been arrested for allegedly killing her. READ MORE
The receptionist, who was murdered in Uttarakhand, died due to drowning, according to the initial autopsy report. The report also revealed that the woman had blunt force trauma. The autopsy was done at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh.
The Congress attacked the BJP after party leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand. The victim was a receptionist at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya in Uttarakhand’s Pauri.
The opposition party termed as “selective action” the BJP expelling Vinod Arya and his son from the party and said it should remove all its lawmakers who are facing charges of crimes against women.
The resort’s manager and the assistant manager were also arrested on Friday and all three were sent to judicial custody for two weeks in the murder case of the 19-year-old receptionist. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that whenever an incident of sexual exploitation or rape of a woman comes to the fore, a BJP leader’s name crops up.
Meanwhile, AAP’s women wing leaders called out the BJP for the brutal murder and rebuked its governments at the Centre and across the country for being filled with legislators who have serious criminal backgrounds.
AAP Mahila Morcha leader Sarita Singh said that BJP’s hypocrisy has come to the fore. They raise the slogan ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ but the reality is that we need to save our daughters from BJP leaders.
