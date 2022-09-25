Uttarakhand Receptionist Murder LIVE Updates: Autopsy Shows Victim Died of Drowning, Had Blunt-Force Trauma; AAP, Cong Attack BJP

Read more

The Congress attacked the BJP after party leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya was arrested in the murder case of a woman receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand. The victim was a receptionist at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya in Uttarakhand’s Pauri.

The opposition party termed as “selective action” the BJP expelling Vinod Arya and his son from the party and said it should remove all its lawmakers who are facing charges of crimes against women.

The resort’s manager and the assistant manager were also arrested on Friday and all three were sent to judicial custody for two weeks in the murder case of the 19-year-old receptionist. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that whenever an incident of sexual exploitation or rape of a woman comes to the fore, a BJP leader’s name crops up.

Meanwhile, AAP’s women wing leaders called out the BJP for the brutal murder and rebuked its governments at the Centre and across the country for being filled with legislators who have serious criminal backgrounds.

AAP Mahila Morcha leader Sarita Singh said that BJP’s hypocrisy has come to the fore. They raise the slogan ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ but the reality is that we need to save our daughters from BJP leaders.

