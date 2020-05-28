INDIA

1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand Records 24 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, State Tally Nears 500-mark

Image for representation. (PTI)

Image for representation. (PTI)

Ten of the fresh cases were reported from Tehri district, eight from Haridwar district and six from Dehradun district.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand climbed to 493 on Thursday as 24 more people tested positive for the disease, according to a state health department bulletin.

Ten of the fresh cases were reported from Tehri district, eight from Haridwar district and six from Dehradun district, it said.

Most of the patients had returned from Maharashtra, the state health department bulletin said.

state-wise tally

There are 407 active COVID-19 in the state. A total of 79 patients have recovered, four died and three migrated to other states, it said.


