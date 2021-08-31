Uttarakhand Reports First Case of AY.12 Sub-Lineage of Covid-19 Delta Variant

Uttarakhand has reported its first case of AY.12 sub-lineage of the Covid-19 Delta variant in Kotdwar area of Pauri Garhwal district. The case has been found at a time when experts have predicted that the state could witness a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic in a month’s time. The patient is currently under home quarantine and a medical team from the health department is monitoring the individual’s condition. The relatives and contacts of the patient are being traced to isolate them.

“The travel history of the patient of Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus is being taken. Along with this, the relatives and other people who came in contact with the patient are being traced,” Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The presence of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant in the patient was confirmed on August 27 but the person in question has remained asymptomatic so far. The health department is conducting RT-PCR tests on the villagers including the patient’s family.

The local administration is also organising Covid-19 tests at all entry points of Pauri Garhwal as the district reported 15 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Whereas, Rudraprayag CMO BK Shukla said that information about the patient’s travel history is also being obtained. A total of 15 Delta plus cases have been identified in Rudraprayag till Monday.

Three more cases of Delta plus variant have also been found in Udham Singh Nagar district. The Delta plus tally in the district has now gone up to five with one infected person reportedly missing.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 23 new Covid-19 infections and one pandemic-related death on August 30. The active caseload in the state has increased to 356. The total numbers of confirmed cases in Uttarakhand are over 3.42 lakh with 7,381 people succumbing to the virus so far.

