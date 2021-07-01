Uttarakhand Schools to Begin Online Classes from Tomorrow

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand will open for online classes on Thursday, according to an official order. They were closed in May for the summer vacations till June 30.

An order on the opening all schools for online classes across the state was issued here on Wednesday.

According to a recent report released by the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) only 39 per cent schools in the country had computers while only 22 per cent had an internet connection in 2019-20. As per the report, “About 39 pc schools in India had computers in 2019-20, an improvement by more than 6 pc over the previous year. More than 22 pc schools in India had internet connectivity in 2019-20, an improvement of more than 3.5 pc over the previous year.” Besides, during that period, more than 83 per cent schools had electricity in 2019-20, an improvement by almost 7 per cent over the previous year, 2018-19. ”

