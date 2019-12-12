Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Uttarakhand Schools to Remain Closed as State Receives Season's Heaviest Snowfall

The shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath along with several other areas are virtually wearing a thick blanket of snow.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uttarakhand Schools to Remain Closed as State Receives Season's Heaviest Snowfall
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded the season's heaviest snowfall as an intense cold wave gripped the hill-state, leading to closure of schools in several districts, the Met office said.

The higher reaches of Garhwal Himalayan region is experiencing continuous snowfall since Wednesday night, an official said, adding that the plains have been lashed by rain.

The shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath along with several other areas are virtually wearing a thick blanket of snow, he said.

Due to the cold wave conditions, government and private schools in several districts of the state will remain closed on Friday, he said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate, Ashish Chauhan, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions including Anganwadis in the district on Friday due to prevailing cold wave conditions and heavy snowfall, an official said.

The state capital of Dehradun has been lashed by heavy rain since Wednesday evening and the streets are wearing a deserted look as people are forced to stay indoors.

However, due to the heavy snow, tourists are making a beeline for the popular ski resort of Auli to indulge in skiing and snow boarding on the snow-covered mountain slopes.

The meteorological department has ruled out the possibility of any improvement in weather over the next couple of days.

The state is likely to experience more snow and rain in the the next couple of days, the weather department official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram