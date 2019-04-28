Take the pledge to vote

Uttarakhand Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Killing Minor Girl And Raping Her Corpse

The accused, who confessed to the crime, has been sent to police remand for 14 days.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
Uttarakhand Security Guard Arrested for Allegedly Killing Minor Girl And Raping Her Corpse
Haridwar: In a shocking incident, a security guard of a poultry farm allegedly killed a six-year-old girl and then raped her corpse in Shyampur area, police said on Sunday.

SSP Office PRO Anurodh Kumar said the girl had gone missing on Friday when she was playing with other children at her hutment.

Police investigation revealed that she was lured to the forest adjoining Chidiyapur village by the security guard, Sonu, who worked at the poultry farm nearby, the official said.

Her parents, who were daily wage labourers from Bijnore, were working in a field when the incident took place.

Sonu strangulated the girl when she started to scream. After she died, he raped her barely 600 metres from the spot where her parents were, the official said.

He was arrested soon after the girl's body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning, Kumar said, adding he has confessed to the crime.

The accused has been taken to 14 days' police remand.
