1-MIN READ

Uttarakhand Sees Biggest Single-day Spike of 216 Covid-19 Cases; Total Now 716

Image used for representation. (Reuters)

Out of the 13 districts in the state, 11 have reported fresh cases with Nainital registering the maximum number of 85 cases, followed by Dehradun where 72 new cases were detected.

  • PTI Dehradun
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
Uttarakhand reported the biggest single-day spike of 216 cases on Friday, taking the total number in the state to 716.

Out of the 13 districts in the state, 11 have reported fresh cases with Nainital registering the maximum number of 85 cases, followed by Dehradun where 72 new cases were detected.

Almora reported 21 cases, Bageshwar and Tehri eight each, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri and Haridwar five each, Uttarkashi four, Rudraprayag two and Pithoragarh one.

Most of the new patients have a travel history outside the state, especially Maharashtra, it said.

A total of 102 patients have been discharged after being cured. Five people have died of the disease and three have migrated out of the state, it said.

However, authorities said the cause of death of all five of them is not coronavirus.


