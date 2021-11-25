Uttarakhand STF Busts Drug Racket Being Run From Jail, 2 Sisters Among 5 Arrested

The Uttarakhand Police STF has arrested five people following allegations of drug supply from the jail after raids at various places. The police raid has exposed a drug racket, which was being operated from the jail. The police conducted raids in various parts of the state to arrest the ones running it. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had given strict instructions to DGP Ashok Kumar to stop the growing illegal drug trade in the state.

As per the reports, the Uttarakhand Police launched a campaign against the drug trade in the state. The Police carried out two major raids and exposed the drug business being operated by the miscreants from the jails. Besides raids in Dehradun, Pauri, Kotdwar, Rishikesh, including 6 locations, in which a large consignment of money, mobile phones and other places were found during the raid.

The Uttarakhand Police received information of a drug business being operated from jail. The police team found a drug consignment from Almora jail and arrested 5 miscreants. The arrested have been identified as Deepak Tiwari, Santosh, Bhaskar, Santoshi and Manish Bisht. All of them were working for Mahipal and fellow Ankit Bisht, who were serving sentences for murder in jail. It is being told that this entire gang includes bus conductors and employees working in blood bank Pauri.

SP STF Chandramohan Singh stated that the action is being taken in the jails and many people associated with the gang are still absconding.

The Dehradun police have also arrested two sisters involved in the drug business under the guise of courier service.

Patel Nagar, Police Inspector Devendra Chauhan said, “We have arrested two real sisters in accusation of drug supply. The police are trying to find where they used to buy drugs from and whom they used to courier. Along with this, the police are also checking the accounts of both, so that some other big lead can be caught.”

The police have also seized a vehicle with 320 pills and 150 grams of charas. The sisters are said to be Uttarkashi residents who study in Dehradun as well as work under the guise of the courier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.