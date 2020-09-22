Uttarakhand Technical University Announced BTech Admission 2020, Candidates Can Complete Registration Process Till September 28

The Uttarakhand Technical University has announced the registration for online counselling schedule for various courses on the official website uktech.ac.in. The interested candidates can complete the registration process till September 28. Only the candidates who will successfully do the registration process will be allowed to participate in further choice filling process and seat allotment process.

The UKTU offers admission to BTech, BPharm, BArch, BDesign, BHMCET, MPharm, MTech, MBA, MHM and MCA programmes in around 40 colleges across the state on the basis of JEE Main scores and marks obtained in Class 12, according to AICTE guidelines.

UKTU Admission 2020: Steps to complete the registration process

Step1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link for counselling registration

Step 3: Click on the link UKTU Counselling Link 2020

Step 4: Go for new registration

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 4: Upload Photo and Signature

Step 5: Pay the Counselling fee

Once the registration of UKTU counselling 2020 is completed, varsity will open the Choice filling window from September 30 to October 3. UKTU will announce the seat allotment on October 7 and candidates will have to report to the allotted college for further admission process from October 8 to 14.

According to the official notification released by the university, in case of any doubt or detailed information, candidates can contact the authorities at the helpline number, 8865004876, or send an email at counseling@uktech.ac.in. Candidates can read the official notification here:

The notification also reads that admission to BHMCET and BDesign programmes will be offered on the basis of marks scored by candidates in Class 12 final exams. The university will offer admission to the postgraduate programmes or lateral entry to 2nd year, according to the merit list prepared on the basis of the ratio of marks secured in the diploma or degree exams, or the fifth/seventh semester.

All the Candidates who have qualified All India level exams such as GATE or GPAT will be given priority.