Uttarakhand: Three Women Swept Away by Overflowing Kosi River in Nainital

Three women were swept away in an overflowing Kosi river in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Sunday, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovering the body of one of the victims, sources said.

Several roads were damaged as water overflowed from rivers and canal in the state that was lashed by heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

The sudden rise in water levels of the Kosi in Khairna swept away three women, SDRF, the sources said here.

SDRF teams launched search and rescue operations in the area after being informed about the incident by locals, they said.

Despite the river being in spate, a SDRF team recovered one body. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Kamla Devi.

Search for the other two women Lalita Devi (30) and Lata Devi (26) is still on, the sources said.

The three women had gone to a forest to collect firewood and fodder in the morning when overflowing waters of the river swept them away, they said.

Many places in Uttarakhand were lashed by heavy overnight rains over the last 24 hours with Dehradun receiving 94.1 mm of rains.

Roads were also damaged at several places in Kotdwar in Pauri district and Yamunotri in Uttarkashi district by the overflowing waters of the rivers and canals.

Similar weather is likely to continue in Uttarakhand with the MeT department predicting light to moderate rains at a number of places in the state over the next 24 hours.