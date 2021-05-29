Uttarakhand to Heavy Fines For Noise Pollution; Includes Religious Sites and Industries

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to levy heavy fines for noise pollution caused at religious places, wedding ceremonies and by vehicles.

The decision to impose heavy fines came about in the state after a cabinet meeting held in the secretariat on Friday evening, ANI reported.

“The state has taken decisions under the Central Government’s Noise Pollution Regulation Control Act, 2000, If a person violates the specified "decibel" for the first time, he/she will be fined Rs 1,000, for the second time, the fine levied will be Rs 2,500 and for the third time, the fine levied will be Rs 5,000," Subodh Uniyal, State government spokesperson reportedly said.

The report said that at religious places, if the noise exceeds the specified decibel for the first time, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged while during the violation for the second time, a penalty of Rs 10,000 and at the third time will be Rs 15,000.

Similarly, for hotels and restaurants, if noise pollution case is reported for the first time, the fine will be of Rs 10,000 will be charged while for the second time a fine of Rs 15,000 and the third time will be Rs 20,000.

The government will also confiscate noise-making devices if needed.

For the industrial activities, the fine for the first time is Rs 20,000, while for the second time it is Rs 30,000 and for the third time will be Rs 40,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here