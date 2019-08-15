Uttarakhand to Name Corbett Trek Undertaken by PM, Bear Grylls on Man Vs Wild 'Modi Trail'

In an attempt to attract more tourists to the Jim Corbett National Park, the Uttarakhand tourism department is set to name the trek undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and adventurer Bear Grylls as 'Modi Trail'.

Bear Grylls, who features in the popular Discovery Channel show Man Vs Wild, was accompanied by the prime minister on his latest adventure. The episode was aired on August 12.

Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj announced, "The trek where PM Modi and Grylls visited during the episode inside Jim Corbett National Park would be developed as Modi Trail. The trekking route will be publicised as a separate identity in the famous national park."

He added that Modi's courage in the wilderness, and the trekking route he took, would help attract more tourists and wildlife enthusiasts.

"The visitors of the park would surely be excited to visit the Modi Trail also. The move will make it more popular which is already world famous for its rich wildlife, especially the tigers.”

On Tuesday, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also congratulated the prime minister. He further added, “The episode was seen by people of more than 150 countries. That means they are now aware of the popular park. It has helped in increasing its popularity across the world.”

After the show is aired, he added, the influx of tourists will lead to generation of employment for locals in the area.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.