Uttarakhand to Receive Heavy Rain Across State, Schools to Stay Shut, Cities on Alert | 10 Points

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for heavy rain across Uttarakhand for October 18 and an orange alert from October 17-19. Following the IMD’s warning, state’s chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone the trip by a day or two.

Here are 10 points on Uttarakhand’s weather update:

- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is taking a review meeting of disaster management and mitigation following

IMD’s warning.

- The state’s police, the SDRF and other personnel concerned have been directed by the CM to be on high alert at

sensitive areas.

- The Char Dham pilgrimage will not be suspended but pilgrims should avoid it for the next two days, said CM Dhami.

- Visitors to Badrinath temple have been requested to stay at safe locations due to heavy rain warnings. They were

advised to stay back at Joshimath and Pandukeshwar until weather conditions improve.

- Higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall and temperature has

dropped in and around the area.

Also Read: Postpone Char Dham Yatra by 2 Days, U’khand CM Dhami Urges Devotees As IMD Issues Rain Alert

- The state authorities have barred trekking/camping, mountaineering groups, from entering the forest areas of

Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar, from October 17-19.

- Schools in all seven districts of Garhwal, Nainital, Almora, and Pithoragarh will remain closed on Monday.

- The Met Department has said that Monday is crucial for the state as rains are expected throughout the state.

- The weather department warned of heavy rains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar,

Nainital and Champawat districts as well.

- Officials have been instructed to be on alert, especially in Rishikesh, Haridwar, Srinagar- districts that are

closer to rivers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.