Uttarakhand Youth with Over 4 Kg of Ganja Arrested in Goa; Police Investigating Source and Route of Drugs Brought into State

An Uttarakhand youth in possession of 4.862 kilograms of illicit ganja was arrested by the crime branch of Goa police on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rahul Mishra, a 23-year-old youth hailing from Uttarakhand who was on a visit to Goa to sell the contraband. With this arrest, the war against drug menace in Goa continues.

Based on specific intelligence, a raiding team was formed led by Senior Police Inspector (PI) Filomeno Costa, PSI Marlon Dsouza, police constables Rupesh Gaikwad,Vishal Naik, Vikram Khanolkar and Samiulla Makhander. This was done under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) and Superintendent of Police Crime.

An officer part of the raiding team stated that the accused was nabbed from Hotel Shrinivas Residency located close to the Margao Police station, in South Goa. During the raid, the accused was found in possession of a blue bag containing alleged ganja, valued in the black market at around 4,80,000 Indian rupees. When sold at the retail price, the valuation could be more.

The accused has been nabbed under section 20 (b) (ii) B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic’s Substances (NDPS) Act and will be produced before the NDPS court for police Custody.

The Crime Branch is investigating how the alleged drug network has been growing in the tourism rich state and more importantly from where the contrabands were being sourced brought to Goa without a trace. In recent times, many drug operating Networks have been using the road transport network to move the contrabands from one state to another.

